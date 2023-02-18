Cornell Big Red wins on the road against Rensselaer Engineers

Cornell Big Red won the road game against the Rensselaer Engineers 6-2 on Friday.

The Big Red took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from McKenna Van Gelder . Izzy Daniel and Gillis Frechette assisted.

Ellie Kaiser scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Marah Wagner and Maddy Papineau.

The Big Red made it 2-1 with a goal from Gabbie Rud .

The Big Red increased the lead to 3-1, after only one second into the third period when Gabbie Rud scored yet again, assisted by Alexa Davis and Alyssa Regalado .

The Big Red increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period when Gillis Frechette netted one, assisted by Paige Kenyon .

The Engineers narrowed the gap to 4-2 early in the third when Marah Wagner beat the goalie, assisted by Ellie Kaiser and Maddy Papineau.

Lily Delianedis increased the lead to 5-2 one minute later, assisted by Kaitlyn Isaac and Izzy Daniel.

Gillis Frechette increased the lead to 6-2 late into the third assisted by Lily Delianedis and Alexa Davis.

Coming up:

Next up, the Engineers face Colgate at 2 p.m. CST. The Big Red takes on Union on the road at 2 p.m. CST. Both games are set for on Saturday.