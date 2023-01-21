Cornell Big Red victorious against Colgate Raiders

Cornell Big Red defeated the Colgate Raiders 4-2 on Saturday.

The Raiders took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Kristýna Kaltounková . Danielle Serdachny and Allyson Simpson assisted.

Leah MacSween scored late into the second period, assisted by Gillis Frechette and Izzy Daniel .

Gabbie Rud then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Izzy Daniel and Kaitlyn Isaac assisted.

Elyssa Biederman tied it up 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Kristýna Kaltounková.

Izzy Daniel took the lead one minute later, assisted by Alexa Davis .

The Big Red increased the lead to 4-2 with two seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Gillis Frechette.

Next up:

The Big Red is set to face Harvard at 5 p.m. CST, while the Raiders face Dartmouth at 5 p.m. CST. Both games will be played on Friday.