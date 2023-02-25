Sponsored By
Women's College ECAC - Women's

Cornell Big Red ties series with win over Clarkson Golden Knights

Cornell Big Red won 2-1 on the road against the Clarkson Golden Knights. The series is now tied at 1-1 and the next game will be the decider.

February 25, 2023 04:46 PM

Cornell's Georgia Schiff scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 16 seconds into the second period, the Golden Knights took the lead when Stephanie Markowski scored assisted by Nicole Gosling and Anne Cherkowski .

The Big Red made it 1-1 with a goal from Kaitlin Jockims .

The Big Red made it 2-1 when Georgia Schiff scored assisted by Alyssa Regalado and Claudia Yu .

