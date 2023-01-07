Cornell Big Red beat Union Dutchwomen

Cornell Big Red won its home game against the Union Dutchwomen on Friday, ending 7-2.

The Big Red took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Izzy Daniel . Gillis Frechette and Lily Delianedis assisted.

The Big Red's Grace Dwyer increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Gillis Frechette and McKenna Van Gelder .

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Big Red led 6-0 going in to the third period.

The Big Red increased the lead to 7-0 within the first minute of the third period when Avi Adam netted one yet again, assisted by Grace Dwyer.

The Dutchwomen narrowed the gap to 7-1 early in the third when Paige Greco beat the goalie.

The Dutchwomen narrowed the gap again with a goal from Carmen Merlo , assisted by Emma Hebert and Maddie Suitor at 19:56 into the third period.

Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday when the Big Red hosts Rensselaer at 2 p.m. CST and the Dutchwomen welcome the Colgate Raiders at 2 p.m. CST.