Cornell Big Red beat Princeton

Cornell Big Red won its home game against the Princeton on Friday, ending 4-1.

The Big Red tied the score 1-1 early in the first period when Kaitlin Jockims scored, assisted by Gillis Frechette and Claudia Yu .

The Big Red took the lead in the first period when Gillis Frechette scored, assisted by Izzy Daniel and Lily Delianedis .

Gabbie Rud scored early into the second period, assisted by Gillis Frechette.

Avi Adam increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Caroline Chan .

Next games:

On Saturday, the Big Red will host Quinnipiac at 2 p.m. CST and the Princeton players will host Colgate at 2 p.m. CST.