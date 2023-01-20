Colgate Raiders win at home against Cornell Big Red

The Colgate Raiders won when they visited Cornell Big Red on Friday. The final score was 9-3.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Kassy Betinol . Maggie MacEachern and Danielle Serdachny assisted.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Kaitlyn O'Donohoe scored, assisted by Kristýna Kaltounková and Neena Brick .

The Big Red's Izzy Daniel narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first, assisted by Kaitlyn Isaac and Gillis Frechette .

The Raiders' Kristýna Kaltounková increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first, assisted by Sydney Bard and Sara Stewart .

The second period ended with a 6-2 lead for the Raiders.

The Raiders increased the lead to 7-2, after only 10 seconds into the third period when Dara Greig beat the goalie, assisted by Kristýna Kaltounková and Elyssa Biederman .

Gillis Frechette narrowed the gap to 7-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Izzy Daniel and Grace Dwyer .

Sydney Bard increased the lead to 8-3 five minutes later, assisted by Katie Chan and Elyssa Biederman.

The Raiders increased the lead to 9-3 with 37 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Elyssa Biederman, assisted by Kristýna Kaltounková and Gwen Eichfeld .

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST, this time in Cornell.