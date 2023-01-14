SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Women's College | ECAC - Women's

Colgate Raiders win 6-2 at home against Princeton

The Colgate Raiders won at home on Saturday, handing the Princeton a defeat 6-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 14, 2023 04:36 PM
The Raiders scored four goals in first period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the first break.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Raiders led 6-1 going in to the third period.

Maggie Connors narrowed the gap to 6-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Annie Kuehl .

Next games:

The Raiders host Cornell Big Red in the next game at home on Friday at 1 p.m. CST. The same day, the Princeton players will host the Yale players at 5 p.m. CST.