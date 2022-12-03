Colgate Raiders victorious against Brown Bears

The Colgate Raiders defeated the Brown Bears 5-2 on Friday.

The Raiders took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Kaitlyn O'Donohoe . Danielle Serdachny and Kassy Betinol assisted.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Tanner Gates scored, assisted by Katie Chan and Jenna Duarte .

The Bears narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Anna Shelden late in the first, assisted by Anna Hurd and Maya Mangiafico .

The Raiders scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

The Raiders increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period when Elyssa Biederman netted one yet again, assisted by Sara Stewart and Dara Greig .

The Bears narrowed the gap to 5-2 with nine seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Anna Gallagher , assisted by Abby Hancock and Ellie Gauvin .

Next up:

On Saturday, the Bears will host Cornell at 2 p.m. CST and the Raiders will host Yale at 2 p.m. CST.