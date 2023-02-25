Colgate Raiders tie series with win over Princeton

The Colgate Raiders tied the series against the Princeton after a 4-3 win at home. The series is now tied at 1-1 and the next game will be the decider.

Colgate's Danielle Serdachny scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Raiders opened strong, early in the game with Kaitlyn O'Donohoe scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Kristýna Kaltounková and Danielle Serdachny.

The Princeton's players Issy Wunder tied the game late in the first period, assisted by Katherine Khramtsov and Mia Coene .

The Princeton players took the lead in the very last seconds of the first period, with a goal from Maggie Connors , assisted by Sarah Fillier .

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

Danielle Serdachny took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Sammy Smigliani and Sydney Bard .