Colgate Raiders pull ahead in the third to defeat Brown Bears

The Colgate Raiders were victorious at home against the Brown Bears. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Colgate pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-1.

The Raiders took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Kristýna Kaltounková . Neena Brick and Danielle Serdachny assisted.

Olivia Williamson scored early in the second period, assisted by Anna Gallagher .

The Raiders took the lead early in the third period when Danielle Serdachny beat the goalie, assisted by Kaitlyn O'Donohoe and Allyson Simpson .

Elyssa Biederman increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third.

With this win the Raiders have four straight victories.

Next up:

In the next round on Friday, the Raiders will face Union on the road at 5 p.m. CST, while the Bears host Harvard at 5 p.m. CST.