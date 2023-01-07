Colgate Raiders hard to beat at home – seven successive home wins

The Colgate Raiders have racked up an impressive series of home wins. The 4-0 victory over the Rensselaer Engineers on Friday meant number seven in a row at home.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Raiders took the lead when Kassy Betinol scored assisted by Kaitlyn O'Donohoe .

Danielle Serdachny increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Maggie MacEachern and Sydney Bard .

Katie Chan increased the lead to 3-0 eight minutes later, assisted by Neena Brick and Sammy Smigliani .

The Raiders made it 4-0 when Dara Greig beat the goalie, assisted by Elyssa Biederman with a minute left in the third. That left the final score at 4-0.

Coming up:

Both teams play again on Saturday with the Raiders hosting Union at 2 p.m. CST, and the Engineers hosting Cornell.