Colgate Raiders draw at home with St. Lawrence Saints

The points were split when the Colgate Raiders and the St. Lawrence Saints met on Tuesday. The game ended 3-3.

The Raiders tied it up 1-1 early in the first period when Katie Chan struck, assisted by Allyson Simpson and Sammy Smigliani .

The Raiders' Danielle Serdachny took the lead halfway through the first, assisted by Kristýna Kaltounková .

Neena Brick scored in the second period, assisted by Sammy Smigliani and Sydney Bard .

Abby Hustler narrowed the gap to 3-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Julia Gosling and Chloé Puddifant .

Aly McLeod tied the game 3-3 five minutes later, assisted by Rachel Teslak and Shailynn Snow .

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.