Women's College ECAC - Women's

Colgate Raiders decide the game with four goals in third period

In the first two periods of the game, the home-team Rensselaer Engineers held out fine against the Colgate Raiders. Colgate fought back in the third period and won the game 6-1.

February 18, 2023 08:09 PM

The visiting Raiders opened strong, right after the puck drop with Sammy Smigliani scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Dara Greig and Katie Chan .

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Kristýna Kaltounková found the back of the net, assisted by Neena Brick and Allyson Simpson .

The Engineers made it 2-1 with a goal from Marah Wagner.

The Raiders increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute when Sara Stewart beat the goalie, assisted by Tanner Gates and Elyssa Biederman .

Katie Chan increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third period, assisted by Sammy Smigliani and Neena Brick.

Kristýna Kaltounková increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later, assisted by Allyson Simpson and Kaitlyn O'Donohoe .

The Raiders increased the lead to 6-1 with 24 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Dara Greig, assisted by Sara Stewart and Elyssa Biederman.

