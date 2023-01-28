Colgate Raiders beat Harvard

The Colgate Raiders won their home game against Harvard on Saturday, ending 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Raiders took the lead when Kaitlyn O'Donohoe scored assisted by Kyra Willoughby and Danielle Serdachny .

Elyssa Biederman then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-0.

The Crimson narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the very last seconds of the second period, with a goal from Kristin Della Rovere , assisted by Anne Bloomer and Kyra Willoughby.

Tessa Holk increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third period, assisted by Neena Brick and Sydney Bard .

The Raiders have now racked up four straight home wins.

Coming up:

The Raiders host the St. Lawrence Saints on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST. The Crimson will face Princeton at home on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.