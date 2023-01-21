Clarkson Golden Knights win at home against St. Lawrence Saints

The Clarkson Golden Knights won the home game against the St. Lawrence Saints 3-1 on Saturday.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Golden Knights took the lead when Brooke McQuigge scored the first goal assisted by Kirstyn McQuigge and Darcie Lappan .

The Saints made it 1-1 with a goal from Julia Gosling .

With a minute left, Nicole Gosling scored a goal, assisted by Anne Cherkowski and Gabrielle David , making the score 2-1.

Gabrielle David increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third period, assisted by Darcie Lappan and Nicole Gosling.

Next up:

On Friday, the Golden Knights will host Brown at 5 p.m. CST and the Saints will host Yale at 5 p.m. CST.