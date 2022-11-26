Clarkson Golden Knights win at home against Maine Black Bears

The Clarkson Golden Knights won when they visited the Maine Black Bears on Friday. The final score was 8-1.

The Golden Knights took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Brooke McQuigge. Gretchen Branton and Stephanie Markowski assisted.

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Golden Knights.

Sena Catterall increased the lead to 7-0 early in the third period, assisted by Nicole Gosling and Gabrielle David.

Mira Seregely narrowed the gap to 7-1 eight minutes later.

Anne Cherkowski increased the lead to 8-1 three minutes later, assisted by Gabrielle David and Darcie Lappan.

The Golden Knights chalked up six straight home wins.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.