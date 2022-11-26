Clarkson Golden Knights win at home against Maine Black Bears
The Clarkson Golden Knights won when they visited the Maine Black Bears on Friday. The final score was 8-1.
The Golden Knights took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Brooke McQuigge. Gretchen Branton and Stephanie Markowski assisted.
The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Golden Knights.
Sena Catterall increased the lead to 7-0 early in the third period, assisted by Nicole Gosling and Gabrielle David.
Mira Seregely narrowed the gap to 7-1 eight minutes later.
Anne Cherkowski increased the lead to 8-1 three minutes later, assisted by Gabrielle David and Darcie Lappan.
The Golden Knights chalked up six straight home wins.
Next games:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.