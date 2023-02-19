Clarkson Golden Knights keep on winning and now have four straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Clarkson Golden Knights as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Quinnipiac Bobcats, making it four in a row. They won 2-1 over Quinnipiac.

The hosting Golden Knights took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jenna Goodwin . Darcie Lappan and Jaden Bogden assisted.

The Golden Knights' Gabrielle David increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Nicole Gosling and Brooke McQuigge .

Lexie Adzija narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the third period, assisted by Nina Steigauf and Maddy Samoskevich .

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Golden Knights hosting the Big Red at 2 p.m. CST and the Bobcats visiting the Saints at 5 p.m. CST.