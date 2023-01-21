Clarkson Golden Knights draw away with St. Lawrence Saints

The points were split when the St. Lawrence Saints and the Clarkson Golden Knights met on Friday. The game ended 2-2.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Saints took the lead when Abby Hustler scored the first goal assisted by Julia Gosling and Kennedy Wilson .

The Saints made it 2-0 with a goal from Kiley Mastel .

Midway through, Anne Cherkowski scored a goal, assisted by Gabrielle David , making the score 2-1.

The Golden Knights tied the score 2-2 with 24 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Haley Winn , assisted by Olivia Hanson and Nicole Gosling .

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST, this time in Clarkson.