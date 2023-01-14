Clarkson Golden Knights beat Rensselaer Engineers in overtime

The Rensselaer Engineers hosted the Clarkson Golden Knights in the action on Friday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Clarkson prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

Clarkson's Gabrielle David scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Engineers took the lead when Nyah Philip scored assisted by Sarah Bukvic.

The Golden Knights tied the score 1-1 early into the third period when Jaden Bogden found the back of the net, assisted by Gretchen Branton and Haley Winn .

Just over zero minutes in, Gabrielle David scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Haley Winn and Anne Cherkowski .

Next games:

On Saturday, the Engineers will host St. Lawrence at 2 p.m. CST and the Golden Knights will host Union at 2 p.m. CST.