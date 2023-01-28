Clarkson Golden Knights beat Brown Bears – Cherkowski scores 2

The Clarkson Golden Knights defeated the hosting Brown Bears 3-1 on Friday.

The hosting Bears started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Madie Stockfish scoring in the first period, assisted by Sonja Bjornson and Lily Lacey .

The Golden Knights tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Anne Cherkowski in the first period, assisted by Stephanie Markowski .

The Golden Knights took the lead early in the second period when Anne Cherkowski beat the goalie again, assisted by Gabrielle David and Sena Catterall .

Late, Jenna Goodwin scored a goal, assisted by Brooke McQuigge and Stephanie Markowski, making the score 3-1. With that, the Golden Knights turned the game around.

Next games:

Both teams play again on Saturday with the Bears hosting St. Lawrence at 2 p.m. CST, and the Golden Knights hosting Yale.