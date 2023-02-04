Brown Bears win on the road against Rensselaer Engineers

The Brown Bears won the road game against the Rensselaer Engineers 4-1 on Friday.

The Bears took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Jade Iginla . India McDadi assisted.

The Bears increased the lead to 2-0, after only 18 seconds into the second period when Jade Iginla netted one again.

Maya Mangiafico then tallied a goal midway through, making the score 3-0. Cassidy Piersiak and Anna Gallagher assisted.

With a minute left, Ellie Kaiser scored a goal, assisted by Taylor Larsen and Marah Wagner, making the score 3-1.

The Bears increased the lead to 4-1 with 01.11 remaining of the third period after a goal from Jade Iginla, assisted by Cassidy Piersiak.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday, with the Engineers hosting Yale at 2 p.m. CST, and the Bears hosting Union at 2 p.m. CST.