Brown Bears victorious against Union Dutchwomen

The Brown Bears defeated the Union Dutchwomen 3-1 on Friday.

The Bears started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Madie Stockfish scoring in the first minute, assisted by Abby Hancock and Kaley Doyle .

The Dutchwomen tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Emily King struck, assisted by Amanda Quan and Stephanie Bourque .

The Bears' Anna Hurd took the lead late into the first period, assisted by Maya Mangiafico .

Jade Iginla increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by India McDadi .

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday, with the Bears hosting Rensselaer at 2 p.m. CST, and the Dutchwomen hosting Yale at 2 p.m. CST.