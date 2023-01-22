Brown Bears have ended their losing streak after 3-4 vs. Princeton
The game between the Princeton and the visiting Brown Bears finished 4-3 after an overtime drama. Brown's victory puts an end to a seven-game losing streak.
Brown's Madie Stockfish scored the game-winning goal.
The visiting Bears took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Cameron Sikich .
The Princeton players tied the score 1-1 early in the third period when Maggie Connors beat the goalie, assisted by Sarah Fillier and Stef Wallace .
Jade Iginla took the lead two minutes later.
Ellie Gauvin increased the lead to 3-1 four minutes later, assisted by Cassidy Piersiak and India McDadi .
Annie Kuehl narrowed the gap to 3-2 three minutes later, assisted by Dominique Cormier and Emerson O'Leary .
Mia Coene tied the game 3-3 two minutes later, assisted by Kate Monihan and Mariah Keopple . The game went to overtime.
In overtime, it took 2:44 before Madie Stockfish scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Cameron Sikich.
Coming up:
The Bears play against Clarkson on Friday at 12 p.m. CST. The Princeton players will face Quinnipiac on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST.