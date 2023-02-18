Brown Bears beat Harvard – Iginla scores 2

The Brown Bears beat visiting Harvard 4-1 on Friday.

The hosting Bears took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Jade Iginla . Anna Gallagher assisted.

Maya Mangiafico scored early into the second period, assisted by Ellie Gauvin and Madie Stockfish .

The Bears made it 3-0 with a goal from Eva Durandeau .

Midway through, Rose O'Connor scored a goal, assisted by Mia Biotti , making the score 3-1.

The Bears increased the lead to 4-1 with 55 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Jade Iginla, assisted by India McDadi .

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Bears will host Dartmouth at 2 p.m. CST and the Crimson will host Yale at 2 p.m. CST.