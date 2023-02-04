Anne Cherkowski and Brooke McQuigge played pivotal roles in home win against Cornell Big Red

On Friday, the Clarkson Golden Knights outlasted Cornell Big Red in a close matchup, winning 2-1 at home.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Golden Knights took the lead when Anne Cherkowski scored assisted by Gabrielle David .

Late, Brooke McQuigge scored a goal, assisted by Stephanie Markowski and Anne Cherkowski, making the score 2-0.

Gillis Frechette narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Paige Kenyon and Lily Delianedis .

Coming up:

Both teams play again on Saturday with the Golden Knights hosting Colgate at 2 p.m. CST, and the Big Red hosting St. Lawrence.