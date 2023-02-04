Anne Cherkowski and Brooke McQuigge played pivotal roles in home win against Cornell Big Red
On Friday, the Clarkson Golden Knights outlasted Cornell Big Red in a close matchup, winning 2-1 at home.
The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Golden Knights took the lead when Anne Cherkowski scored assisted by Gabrielle David .
Late, Brooke McQuigge scored a goal, assisted by Stephanie Markowski and Anne Cherkowski, making the score 2-0.
Gillis Frechette narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Paige Kenyon and Lily Delianedis .
Coming up:
Both teams play again on Saturday with the Golden Knights hosting Colgate at 2 p.m. CST, and the Big Red hosting St. Lawrence.