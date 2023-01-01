After six straight wins, the winning run has ended for Wisconsin Badgers

The game between the home team Quinnipiac Bobcats and the visiting Wisconsin Badgers finished 3-0. The result means that Wisconsin's run of six straight wins has come to an end on Sunday.

The Bobcats took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Kate Reilly . Zoe Boyd and Nina Steigauf assisted.

The Bobcats increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute of the third period when Nina Steigauf netted one, assisted by Zoe Boyd.

The Bobcats made it 3-0 when Maya Labad beat the goalie, assisted by Sadie Peart and Kate Reilly late in the third. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The Badgers play against UMD on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST. The Bobcats will face Harvard on Friday at 1 p.m. CST.