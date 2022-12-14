After eight straight wins, the winning run has ended for Quinnipiac Bobcats

The game between the home team Quinnipiac Bobcats and the visiting Providence Friars finished 3-2. The result means that Quinnipiac's run of eight straight wins has come to an end on Saturday.

Providence's Noemi Neubauerova scored the game-winning goal.

The Bobcats took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Kendall Cooper . Olivia Mobley and Madison Chantler assisted.

The Bobcats' Nina Steigauf increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Maya Labad .

Rachel Weiss scored early into the second period, assisted by Caroline Peterson and Claire Tyo .

Sara Hjalmarsson then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Noemi Neubauerova and Claire Tyo assisted.

Noemi Neubauerova took the lead in the third period, assisted by Claire Tyo and KC Brooks .

Coming up:

The Bobcats host Wisconsin on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST. The Friars host Vermont to play the Catamounts on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.