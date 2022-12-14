A win at last for Merrimack

Merrimack has ended its unfortunate run of five straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against Dartmouth Big Green. The game finished 4-3.

The Warriors took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Alexa Pongo . Sydney Herrington and Cally Dixon assisted.

The Warriors' Emily Oosterveld increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Payten Evans and Sam Lessick .

The Big Green narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the second period when Georgia Kraus found the back of the net, assisted by Izee Powell and Abby Grexton .

The Big Green made it 2-2 with a goal from Laura Fuoco .

Hannah Corneliusen took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Madison Oelkers and Hayley Chang .

Allison Reeb increased the lead to 4-2 only seconds later, assisted by Katie Kaufman and Sophie McKinley .

The Big Green narrowed the gap to 4-3 with 20 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Jenna Donohue , assisted by CC Bowlby and Laura Fuoco.

Next up:

The Big Green travels to the Stonehill Skyhawks on Friday at 1 p.m. CST. The Warriors will face Saint Anselm on the road on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST.