A win at last for Cornell Big Red

Cornell Big Red has ended its unfortunate run of four straight defeats. The much longed-for break came at home against the Brown Bears. The game finished 4-2.

The Big Red took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Gillis Frechette . Paige Kenyon and Izzy Daniel assisted.

The Big Red increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Georgia Schiff halfway through the first, assisted by McKenna Van Gelder and Kaitlyn Isaac .

The Big Red's Caroline Chan increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Alyssa Regalado and Alexa Davis .

Jade Iginla narrowed the gap to 3-1 halfway through the third period.

The Bears' Cameron Sikich narrowed the gap again, assisted by India McDadi at 13:41 into the third period.

The Big Red increased the lead to 4-2 with five seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Gillis Frechette, assisted by Lily Delianedis .

Next games:

The Big Red is set to face Yale at 2 p.m. CST, while the Bears face Colgate at 2 p.m. CST. Both games will be played on Saturday.