Women's College | ECAC - Women's

1-0 win for Quinnipiac Bobcats over Connecticut Huskies – Maya Labad was the hero

The Quinnipiac Bobcats won their home game against the Connecticut Huskies 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Maya Labad in the second period. The third period remained goalless.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
November 26, 2022 09:59 PM
Quinnipiac's Maya Labad scored the game-winning goal.

The Bobcats first took the lead early in the second period, with a goal from Maya Labad.

This makes an impressive five straight victories for the Bobcats.

Next up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Bobcats hosting the Dutchwomen at 5 p.m. CST, and the Huskies playing the Wildcats at 1 p.m. CST.