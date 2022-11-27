1-0 win for Quinnipiac Bobcats over Connecticut Huskies – Maya Labad was the hero

The Quinnipiac Bobcats won their home game against the Connecticut Huskies 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Maya Labad in the second period. The third period remained goalless.

Quinnipiac's Maya Labad scored the game-winning goal.

The Bobcats first took the lead early in the second period, with a goal from Maya Labad.

This makes an impressive five straight victories for the Bobcats.

Next up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Bobcats hosting the Dutchwomen at 5 p.m. CST, and the Huskies playing the Wildcats at 1 p.m. CST.