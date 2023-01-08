1-0 win for Cornell Big Red over Rensselaer Engineers – Leah MacSween was the hero

Cornell Big Red won its home game against the Rensselaer Engineers 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Leah MacSween in the second period. The third period remained goalless.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Big Red took the lead when Leah MacSween scored assisted by Lily Delianedis and Izzy Daniel .

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, as the Big Red hosts Princeton at 5 p.m. CST and the Engineers visit Clarkson at 5 p.m. CST.