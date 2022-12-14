Vermont Catamounts pull ahead in the third to defeat Syracuse Orange

The Vermont Catamounts were victorious on the road against the Syracuse Orange. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Vermont pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-1.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Evelyne Blais-Savoie . Lara Beecher assisted.

Tatum White scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Sarah Thompson and Rayla Clemons .

The Catamounts took the lead with 01.52 remaining of the third period after a goal from Corinne McCool , assisted by Theresa Schafzahl .

The Catamounts increased the lead to 3-1 with 49 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Tynka Pátková .

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.