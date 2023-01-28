Three points for Penn State Nittany Lions after third-period win against Lindenwood Lions

The Penn State Nittany Lions defeated the visiting Lindenwood Lions 6-3. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Penn State managed to pull out a win.

The Lions took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Morgan Neitzke . Chloe Corbin and Sydney Rarick assisted.

Sydney Rarick scored early in the second period, assisted by Morgan Neitzke.

Nittany Lions' Courtney Correia tallied a goal midway through, making the score 2-1. Lexi Bedier and Olivia Wallin assisted.

Halfway through, Olivia Wallin scored a goal, assisted by Eleri MacKay , making the score 2-2.

The Nittany Lions took the lead early in the third period when Eleri MacKay scored, assisted by Tessa Janecke and Rene Gangarosa .

Kiara Zanon increased the lead to 4-2 seven minutes later.

Eleri MacKay increased the lead to 5-2 one minute later, assisted by Mallory Uihlein and Rene Gangarosa.

Alyssa Machado increased the lead to 6-2 four minutes later, assisted by Kiara Zanon.

The Lions narrowed the gap to 6-3 with 46 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Thea Jorgensen , assisted by Rachel Goff .

With this win the Nittany Lions have four straight victories.

Coming up:

The Nittany Lions travel to the Syracuse Orange on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The Lions will face RIT at home on Friday at 7:10 p.m. CST.