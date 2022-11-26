Thompson scores twice in Syracuse Orange's win over Post Eagles

The Syracuse Orange defeated the visiting Post Eagles 6-1 on Saturday.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Rayla Clemons. Tatum White assisted.

The Orange's Sarah Thompson increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Madison Primeau.

The Orange increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Terryn Mozes in the middle of the first, assisted by Lauren Bellefontaine.

Erin Brousseau scored early into the second period, assisted by Sarah Thompson and Madison Primeau.

The Orange increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third period when Sarah Thompson netted one yet again, assisted by Madison Primeau and Terryn Mozes.

Lauren Bellefontaine increased the lead to 6-0 two minutes later, assisted by Rhea Hicks and Sarah Marchand.

Sajel Desai narrowed the gap to 6-1 five minutes later, assisted by Sheridan Terrazzano and Jenna Abeyta.

The Orange chalked up five straight home wins.

Next up:

The Orange travel to Penn State on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST. The Eagles visit Saint Anselm to play the Hawks on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. CST.