Syracuse Orange win at home against Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers

The Syracuse Orange won when they visited the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers on Wednesday. The final score was 4-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 25, 2023 11:14 PM
The hosting Orange opened strong, early in the game with Hannah Johnson scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Lauren Bellefontaine and Rhea Hicks .

The Tigers tied the score 1-1 early in the third period when Amy Dobson netted one, assisted by Athena Vasdani and Lindsay Maloney .

Lauren Bellefontaine took the lead one minute later, assisted by Tatum White and Mae Batherson .

Madison Primeau increased the lead to 3-1 one minute later, assisted by Kambel Beacom .

Sarah Thompson increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third.

Coming up:

The Orange play Mercyhurst away on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST. The Tigers will face Mercyhurst at home on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.