Syracuse Orange secure much-needed win

The Syracuse Orange have gone through a tough spell with a run of six straight defeats. But after a 4-1 victory over the Lindenwood Lions, things are looking brighter.

The Orange started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Rhea Hicks scoring in the first period, assisted by Mik Todd and Lauren Bellefontaine .

The Lions' Morgan Neitzke tied it up late into the first period, assisted by Chloe Corbin .

Mae Batherson took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Tatum White .

Rhea Hicks increased the lead to 3-1 nine minutes later.

Tatum White increased the lead to 4-1 one minute later, assisted by Rayla Clemons .

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 1:10 p.m. CST.