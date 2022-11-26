Syracuse Orange got a shut out against Post Eagles

The Syracuse Orange picked up a decisive home win against the Post Eagles. The game ended in a shutout, 10-0.

The first period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Orange.

Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the Orange led 8-0 going in to the third period.

The Orange increased the lead to 9-0 early in the third period when Rayla Clemons beat the goalie, assisted by Hannah Johnson and Sarah Thompson.

The Orange made it 10-0 when Sarah Thompson found the back of the net, assisted by Hannah Johnson and Maya D'Arcy in the middle of the third. That left the final score at 10-0.

The win over the Eagles means that the Orange have four home wins in a row.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.