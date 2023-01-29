Syracuse Orange draw away with Mercyhurst

The points were split when Mercyhurst and the Syracuse Orange met on Sunday. The game ended 1-1.

The Orange first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from Sarah Marchand , assisted by Lauren Bellefontaine and Mae Batherson .

Liliane Perreault tied the game 1-1 four minutes later, assisted by Kylee Mahoney .

Next games:

Next up, the Lakers faces RIT at 5 p.m. CST. The Orange take on Penn State at home at 5 p.m. CST. Both games take place on Friday.