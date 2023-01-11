Syracuse Orange couldn't stop star-studded Colgate Raiders from winning

The Syracuse Orange and the Colgate Raiders met on Tuesday. Colgate came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 5-2.

The Raiders took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Allyson Simpson . Kassy Betinol and Danielle Serdachny assisted.

Dara Greig scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Kristýna Kaltounková .

The Raiders made it 3-0 with a goal from Dara Greig.

Orange's Erin Brousseau tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Madison Primeau and Hannah Johnson assisted.

Gwen Eichfeld increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Danielle Serdachny and Kassy Betinol.

Kassy Betinol increased the lead to 5-1 three minutes later, assisted by Sydney Bard and Danielle Serdachny.

Sarah Marchand narrowed the gap to 5-2 one minute later, assisted by Lauren Bellefontaine and Mae Batherson .

Coming up:

The Orange host Cornell on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST. The Raiders will face Quinnipiac on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.