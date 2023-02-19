Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
Women's College College Hockey America

Syracuse Orange beat Stonehill Skyhawks

The Syracuse Orange won their home game against the Stonehill Skyhawks on Saturday, ending 4-2.

img_500253644_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 18, 2023 08:09 PM

The Syracuse Orange won their home game against the Stonehill Skyhawks on Saturday, ending 4-2.

The Orange took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Marielle McHale . Maya D'Arcy assisted.

The Orange increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Rayla Clemons halfway through the first, assisted by Hannah Johnson and Kambel Beacom .

Mae Batherson scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Rhea Hicks .

Late, Sarah Thompson scored a goal, assisted by Charlotte Hallett , making the score 4-0.

Alexis Petford narrowed the gap to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Paige Whaley and Katie Sonntag .

The Skyhawks narrowed the gap again late in the third when Paige Whaley beat the goalie, assisted by Bailey Feeney .

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.