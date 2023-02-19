Syracuse Orange beat Stonehill Skyhawks
The Syracuse Orange won their home game against the Stonehill Skyhawks on Saturday, ending 4-2.
The Orange took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Marielle McHale . Maya D'Arcy assisted.
The Orange increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Rayla Clemons halfway through the first, assisted by Hannah Johnson and Kambel Beacom .
Mae Batherson scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Rhea Hicks .
Late, Sarah Thompson scored a goal, assisted by Charlotte Hallett , making the score 4-0.
Alexis Petford narrowed the gap to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Paige Whaley and Katie Sonntag .
The Skyhawks narrowed the gap again late in the third when Paige Whaley beat the goalie, assisted by Bailey Feeney .