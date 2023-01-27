Syracuse Orange beat Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers
The Syracuse Orange won their home game against the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers on Wednesday, ending 4-1.
The Orange started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Hannah Johnson scoring in the first period, assisted by Lauren Bellefontaine and Rhea Hicks .
The Tigers tied the score 1-1 early into the third period when Amy Dobson beat the goalie, assisted by Athena Vasdani and Lindsay Maloney .
Lauren Bellefontaine took the lead one minute later, assisted by Tatum White and Mae Batherson .
Madison Primeau increased the lead to 3-1 one minute later, assisted by Kambel Beacom .
Sarah Thompson increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third assisted by Lauren Bellefontaine.
Coming up:
The Orange play Mercyhurst away on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST. The Tigers will face Mercyhurst at home on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.