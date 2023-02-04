Strong third period wins it for Penn State Nittany Lions against Syracuse Orange
A tight game between the home-team Syracuse Orange and the visiting Penn State Nittany Lions wasn't settled until the third period, when Penn State scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-1.
The Nittany Lions first took the lead first minute, with a goal from Mallory Uihlein , assisted by Rene Gangarosa and Courtney Correia .
Tessa Janecke increased the lead to 2-0 five minutes later, assisted by Kendall Butze .
Eleri MacKay increased the lead to 3-0 two minutes later, assisted by Tessa Janecke.
Kiara Zanon increased the lead to 4-0 seven minutes later, assisted by Izzy Heminger.
Mae Batherson narrowed the gap to 4-1 two minutes later, assisted by Marielle McHale and Rayla Clemons .
This makes an impressive six straight victories for the Nittany Lions.
Next games:
The Orange host Mercyhurst on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The Nittany Lions will face RIT on the road on Friday at 1 p.m. CST.