Strong third period wins it for Penn State Nittany Lions against Syracuse Orange

A tight game between the home-team Syracuse Orange and the visiting Penn State Nittany Lions wasn't settled until the third period, when Penn State scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-1.

The Nittany Lions first took the lead first minute, with a goal from Mallory Uihlein , assisted by Rene Gangarosa and Courtney Correia .

Tessa Janecke increased the lead to 2-0 five minutes later, assisted by Kendall Butze .

Eleri MacKay increased the lead to 3-0 two minutes later, assisted by Tessa Janecke.

Kiara Zanon increased the lead to 4-0 seven minutes later, assisted by Izzy Heminger.

Mae Batherson narrowed the gap to 4-1 two minutes later, assisted by Marielle McHale and Rayla Clemons .

This makes an impressive six straight victories for the Nittany Lions.

Next games:

The Orange host Mercyhurst on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The Nittany Lions will face RIT on the road on Friday at 1 p.m. CST.