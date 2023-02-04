Strong defense as Mercyhurst beats Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers

Three goals scored – and a shutout. Mercyhurst secured the road victory against the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers. The game ended 3-0.

The visiting Lakers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Grace Nelles . Jordan Mortlock and Megan McKay assisted.

The Lakers increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period when Chantal Ste-Croix scored, assisted by Sara Boucher .

3-0 goal came from Sydney Pedersen who increased the Lakers' lead, late into the second period.

Next up:

The Tigers host the Lindenwood Lions in the next game on the road on Friday at 7:10 p.m. CST. The same day, the Lakers will host the Orange at 5 p.m. CST.