Women's College College Hockey America

Strong defense as Mercyhurst beats Lindenwood Lions

Two goals scored – and a shutout. Mercyhurst secured the home victory against the Lindenwood Lions. The game ended 2-0.

February 18, 2023 08:09 PM

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Lakers took the lead when Marielle Parks scored the first goal assisted by Mary Kromer .

Marielle Parks increased the lead to 2-0 late in the third period, assisted by Mary Kromer and Sydney Pedersen .

