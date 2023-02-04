Star-studded Penn State Nittany Lions win again in game against Syracuse Orange

The Penn State Nittany Lions are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Syracuse Orange on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 7-0 and Penn State now has five wins in a row.

The Nittany Lions took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Olivia Wallin . Courtney Correia and Rene Gangarosa assisted.

The Nittany Lions' Maeve Connolly increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Lyndie Lobdell and Katelyn Roberts .

The Nittany Lions increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Courtney Correia netted one.

Mya Vaslet increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period, assisted by Kendall Butze and Alyssa Machado .

Olivia Wallin increased the lead to 5-0 two minutes later, assisted by Courtney Correia and Eleri MacKay .

Kiara Zanon increased the lead to 6-0 four minutes later, assisted by Maddy Christian and Katelyn Roberts.

The Nittany Lions made it 7-0 when Alyssa Machado scored, assisted by Kiara Zanon and Mya Vaslet late in the third. The 7-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.