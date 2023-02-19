Star-studded Mercyhurst has claimed another win

Mercyhurst continues to stay strong. When the team played the Lindenwood Lions on Saturday, it claimed yet another victory. Mercyhurst won the game 2-0 and now has five successive wins.

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Lakers took the lead when Marielle Parks scored the first goal assisted by Mary Kromer .

Marielle Parks increased the lead to 2-0 late in the third period, assisted by Mary Kromer and Sydney Pedersen .

Coming up:

On Friday the Lakers will play at home against the Orange at 12 p.m. CST, while the Lions will face the Nittany Lions road at 1:30 p.m. CST.