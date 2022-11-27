St. Cloud State Huskies pull ahead in the third to defeat Lindenwood Lions

The St. Cloud State Huskies were victorious on the road against the Lindenwood Lions. After two periods, the teams were tied at 2, but St. Cloud State pulled away in the third, winning the game 4-2.

The Lions took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Morgan Neitzke. Rachel Goff assisted.

The Huskies' Jenniina Nylund tied the game 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Grace Wolfe and Taylor Lind.

Morgan Neitzke scored early in the second period, assisted by Chloe Corbin.

Huskies' Klára Hymlárová tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Jenniina Nylund and Taylor Lind assisted.

The Huskies took the lead early into the third period when Taylor Lind found the back of the net, assisted by Avery Myers and Jenniina Nylund.

The Huskies increased the lead to 4-2 with 33 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Olivia Cvar, assisted by Jenniina Nylund.

The Huskies have now racked up six straight road wins.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Lions will host the Skyhawks at 4 p.m. CST, and the Huskies will visit the St. Thomas players at 3 p.m. CST.