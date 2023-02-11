Sharp shooting from Neitzke in Lindenwood Lions' win over Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers

The host Lindenwood Lions claimed four goals the visiting Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers on Friday. The final score was 4-2.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Tigers took the lead when Athena Vasdani scored assisted by Megan McCormick and Bailey Kehl .

The Lions made it 1-1 with a goal from Morgan Neitzke .

The Lions made it 2-1 late when Rachel Goff scored the first goal, assisted by Sarah Dravis .

Late, Emma Hoen scored a goal, assisted by Quinn McLaren and Chloe Corbin , making the score 3-1.

Jaymee Nolan narrowed the gap to 3-2 late into the third period, assisted by Amy Dobson and Lindsay Maloney .

The Lions increased the lead to 4-2 with 18 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Morgan Neitzke, assisted by Brooke Pioske .

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 1:10 p.m. CST, this time in Lindenwood.