Sharp shooting from Connors in Princeton's win over Mercyhurst

The host Princeton claimed three points against the hosting Mercyhurst on Saturday. The final score was 5-1.

The hosting Lakers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Liliane Perreault . Jersey Phillips assisted.

The Princeton players tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Annie Kuehl late in the first, assisted by Issy Wunder.

The Princeton players made it 2-1 late in the second period when Maggie Connors beat the goalie, assisted by Kayla Fillier and Sarah Fillier .

The Princeton players increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute when Maggie Connors scored again, assisted by Dominique Cormier and Issy Wunder.

Katherine Khramtsov increased the lead to 4-1 five minutes later, assisted by Emma Kee .

Sarah Fillier increased the lead to 5-1 late into the third period.

Next up:

The Princeton players play against Dartmouth on Friday at 2 p.m. CST. The Lakers will face Yale on Monday at 2 p.m. CST.