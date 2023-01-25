Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers win at home against Syracuse Orange

The Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers won the home game against the Syracuse Orange 5-3 on Tuesday.

The hosting Tigers started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Lindsay Maloney scoring in the first period, assisted by Jessie Burks and Athena Vasdani .

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Emma Roland scored, assisted by Kylie Aquaro and Kyla Bear .

The Tigers' Lindsay Maloney increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period, assisted by Amy Dobson and Athena Vasdani.

The Tigers increased the lead to 4-0 with another goal from Emma Roland late in the first period, assisted by Lexi Sung and Kyla Bear.

The Tigers scored zero goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

The Orange narrowed the gap again, after only 30 seconds into the third period when Madison Primeau netted one, assisted by Lauren Bellefontaine .

The Tigers increased the lead to 5-3 with 50 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Amy Dobson.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Wednesday at 5 p.m. CST.